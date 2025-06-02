DNA Altered and Post-Transcriptional Collapse

New evidence reveals a troubling reality: synthetic mRNA vaccines are not the safe, transient agents they were claimed to be. Instead, they can undergo reverse transcription, integrate into host DNA, disrupt genomic integrity, and activate oncogenic pathways. This alarming data, emerging from recent transcriptomic analyses, confirms that mRNA technology carries serious carcinogenic risks.

At the same time, the FDA’s recent approval of mNEXSPIKE, a vaccine utilizing next-level RNA technology, signals a dangerous escalation. This next-generation platform intensifies human exposure to synthetic RNA and spike proteins, greatly increasing the risk of genomic damage, cancer, and other serious harms.

Reverse Transcription and Genomic Instability Confirmed

Contrary to early assurances, synthetic mRNA injected into humans is not biologically inert. Dr. John Catanzaro of the UNT Genomics and BioDiscovery Institute and Dr. Peter McCullough have presented compelling evidence that synthetic mRNA can be reverse-transcribed into DNA within human cells.

Their study of tumor tissues from vaccinated patients showed:

Increased evidence of embedded spike RNA fragments in host genomic data

Activation of DNA damage response pathways

Upregulation of oncogenes associated with tumorigenesis

Aberrant transcriptional activity linked to immune evasion and cellular transformation

Dr. McCullough emphasized the gravity of these findings:

“We now have definitive evidence that the synthetic mRNA platform, as deployed in COVID-19 vaccines, is not biologically inert. It hijacks cellular machinery in a way that risks genomic instability, immune evasion, and even carcinogenesis.”

A full peer-reviewed publication detailing these results is forthcoming.

SV40 Promoter Sequences: An Overlooked Cancer Risk

Independent analyses have detected SV40 promoter/enhancer sequences—genetic elements derived from a known oncogenic monkey virus—present in mRNA vaccine vials. These sequences are capable of overriding normal cellular controls and activating dormant oncogenes.

The continued presence of SV40 sequences in vaccines, despite their well-documented risks of causing cancer, represents a profound regulatory failure. The FDA has neither mandated their removal nor acknowledged their functional dangers.

Emergence of “Turbo Cancers” and Aggressive Malignancies

Clinicians are reporting a sharp rise in aggressive, treatment-resistant cancers in individuals who received mRNA vaccines, including rare lymphomas, glioblastomas, and other cancers in previously healthy people.

These so-called “turbo cancers” are linked to:

Disruption of tumor suppressor genes such as p53, BRCA, and other key regulators

Chronic spike protein expression induces immune escape

Possible insertional mutagenesis due to reverse transcription of synthetic RNA

This alarming trend underscores the urgent need to reassess the safety of mRNA vaccine platforms.

FDA’s Approval of mNEXSPIKE: Doubling Down on Danger

The FDA’s recent approval of mNEXSPIKE, a next-level RNA vaccine, exacerbates these risks. Unlike conventional mRNA, next-level mRNA has an enhanced ability for transcriptional signaling, which enables it to replicate within human cells, thereby greatly increasing spike protein production, duration, and systemic distribution.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, epidemiologist and vaccine safety expert, warns:

“Using mRNA to hijack cells in various organ systems to produce a highly toxic protein that persists in the body for months to years was one of the worst ideas in human history.”

This will progress to saRNA’s self-replicating technology, not only magnifying spike exposure but also raising the risk of shedding RNA fragments and spike proteins, potentially impacting close contacts.

A Call for Immediate Action

Dr. John Catanzaro sums up the crisis:

“This is not medicine. It’s genomic warfare disguised as public health.”

The rapid rollout of increasingly potent synthetic RNA vaccines, without long-term safety data, the removal of oncogenic contaminants, and genomic surveillance, is a grave ethical and public health failure.

Urgent measures are necessary:

A global moratorium on all synthetic mRNA and saRNA vaccine platforms Comprehensive genomic and cancer surveillance for vaccine recipients Independent investigation into SV40 contamination and regulatory negligence Funding and research into recovery protocols for affected individuals Transparent public communication and accountability from health authorities

Conclusion

The approval of mNEXSPIKE marks a perilous new chapter in human genetic experimentation, which will lead to self-replicating RNA vaccines that represent an irreversible intrusion into the human genome, the full consequences of which remain unknown but are increasingly clear.

Unless halted, this technology threatens to destabilize genomic integrity across populations, accelerating cancer rates and chronic illness for generations.

A comprehensive scientific publication with detailed molecular evidence is forthcoming. Meanwhile, public awareness and decisive action are critical to prevent further harm.

Further Information: Neo7Bioscience | Contact Us

Additional Reading: