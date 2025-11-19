The Tumor is Yesterday’s Information!

What if your tumor is already yesterday’s biology—and the real drivers of cancer are happening in real time, deep inside your molecular signals?



In this explosive episode of Metabolic Matters, Dr. Nasha Winters sits down with Dr. John A. Catanzaro, NMD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Neo7Bioscience, and a global leader in precision peptide therapeutics and high-definition molecular surveillance.



Drawing from 25+ years of clinical medicine, molecular biology, and translational research, Dr. Catanzaro reveals how Neo7’s PBIMA® and REViSS® platforms use genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and AHI-driven analytics to design patient-specific peptide sequences for cancer, autoimmunity, chronic inflammation, viral complications, degenerative disease, and mRNA-related injuries.



If you’re ready to rethink everything you know about cancer, immunity, and personalized therapeutics, this is a conversation you won’t forget.



📌 Watch, learn, and share. Subscribe for more conversations on metabolic health, systems biology, and the future of medicine.