Engineering isn’t just about fixing what’s broken—it’s about digging deep into the research to understand the why behind the toughest challenges.



In this clip, we talk about:



Going beyond surface-level fixes to find the “better engineering forward.”



The importance of ongoing research in uncovering industry needle-movers.



Why it’s crucial to help people understand the true nature of these complex problems (even when it’s hard to hear!).



Progress happens when we stop looking for the easy way out and start looking for the right way forward.



Check out the full video on youtube: