No Longer A Battleground

In today’s rapidly advancing scientific landscape, the intersection of faith and science is often portrayed as a battleground. However, from a Christian conservative viewpoint, Faith-Based Science is not about conflict but about harmony—acknowledging that true science and biblical truth are not only compatible but are intended to complement one another.

Science as an Expression of God’s Creation

At the heart of Christian conservative thought is the belief that the world was created by God, with all its complexity and order a direct reflection of His divine plan. Faith-Based Science begins with the understanding that scientific exploration is a way of uncovering the intricacies of God’s creation. When we study the natural world, we are not merely observing random occurrences but are, in fact, witnessing the handiwork of the Creator.

The Bible reminds us that “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows and proclaims His handiwork” (Psalm 19:1, AMPC). For Christian conservatives, this means that the pursuit of scientific knowledge is a noble endeavor, one that honors God by revealing the wonders of His creation. In this light, scientific research is seen as a form of worship, a way of drawing closer to God by understanding the universe He has made.

Supernatural Intelligence: The Guiding Hand in Scientific Inquiry

Central to Faith-Based Science is the concept of Supernatural Intelligence—the belief that God is actively involved in His creation and that His divine wisdom can guide human understanding. This perspective is deeply rooted in the Christian conservative worldview, which holds that all wisdom and knowledge ultimately come from God. As Proverbs 2:6 (AMPC) states, “For the Lord gives skillful and godly Wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding.”

This belief encourages Christian scientists and researchers to seek God’s guidance in their work, trusting that He will illuminate paths that lead to truth. Throughout history, many of the greatest scientific minds were devout Christians who saw no contradiction between their faith and their scientific pursuits. They believed that by studying the natural world, they were uncovering the laws set forth by God Himself.

Addressing Ethical Challenges Through Biblical Principles

One of the most critical contributions of Faith-Based Science from a Christian conservative perspective is its emphasis on ethical considerations. In a world where scientific advancements often outpace moral reflection, the Bible provides a steadfast foundation for determining what is right and just.

For example, the rise of technologies like genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and human cloning poses significant ethical dilemmas. Christian conservatives argue that these issues cannot be resolved by science alone; they require moral guidance grounded in Scripture. The Bible teaches that human life is sacred, created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27, AMPC), and this principle must be the cornerstone of any discussion about the application of scientific technologies.

Faith-Based Science advocates for a cautious and prayerful approach to scientific innovation, ensuring that new technologies are aligned with biblical values. It calls for the scientific community to consider not just what can be done but what should be done, guided by a commitment to uphold the sanctity of life, the integrity of the family, and the sovereignty of God.

The Role of Christian Conservatism in Shaping Science

Christian conservatives believe that their worldview offers a vital perspective in the ongoing dialogue about the role of science in society. In a culture that increasingly seeks to marginalize religious beliefs, Faith-Based Science stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of Christian principles in shaping ethical, responsible scientific progress.

By advocating for a science that is both rigorous and reverent, Christian conservatives aim to ensure that scientific advancements serve to glorify God and benefit humanity in accordance with His will. They reject the notion that faith and science are incompatible, insisting instead that when properly understood, they work together to reveal the full truth of God’s creation.

A Call for Integration

In conclusion, Faith-Based Science from a Christian conservative viewpoint is about integration, not division. It is a call for believers to engage with the scientific world, confident that their faith provides the foundation for true understanding. As we explore the mysteries of the universe, we do so with the assurance that all truth is God’s truth, and that by seeking Him first, we will find the answers that truly matter.

As the Apostle Paul wrote, “For ever since the creation of the world His invisible nature and attributes, that is, His eternal power and divinity, have been made intelligible and clearly discernible in and through the things that have been made” (Romans 1:20, AMPC). Let us, therefore, approach science with humility and reverence, ever mindful of the Creator whose work we seek to understand.

Scripture References

• Psalm 19:1 (AMPC): “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows and proclaims His handiwork.”

• Proverbs 2:6 (AMPC): “For the Lord gives skillful and godly Wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding.”

• Genesis 1:27 (AMPC): “So God created man in His own image, in the image and likeness of God He created him; male and female He created them.”

• Romans 1:20 (AMPC): “For ever since the creation of the world His invisible nature and attributes, that is, His eternal power and divinity, have been made intelligible and clearly discernible in and through the things that have been made.”

Additional Scriptures for Study

• Colossians 1:16-17 (AMPC): “For it was in Him that all things were created, in heaven and on earth, things seen and things unseen, whether thrones, dominions, rulers, or authorities; all things were created and exist through Him and in and for Him. And He Himself existed before all things, and in Him all things consist (cohere, are held together).”

• Job 12:7-10 (AMPC): “But now ask the animals, and let them teach you [that God does not deal with His creatures so]; and ask the birds of the air, and let them tell you; Or speak to the earth [with its other forms of life], and it will teach you; and let the fish of the sea declare this [truth] to you. Who among all these does not recognize and know that the hand of the Lord has done this, in whose hand is the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind?”

• 1 Corinthians 3:19-20 (AMPC): “For this world’s wisdom is foolishness (absurdity and stupidity) with God, for it is written, He lays hold of the wise in their own craftiness; And again, The Lord knows the thoughts and reasonings of the [humanly] wise and recognizes how futile they are.”