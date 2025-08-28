First Direct Molecular Evidence of mRNA "Vaccine" GENOMIC INTEGRATION

In recent weeks, evidence has been mounting that the era of synthetic mRNA platforms carries consequences far more severe than policymakers, pharmaceutical corporations, and regulatory bodies have publicly acknowledged. A recently posted preprint study has confirmed what independent laboratories and clinicians have been warning: synthetic mRNA technologies are not simply transient messengers—they can drive persistent genetic instability, host–vector integration, and long-term molecular dysregulation.

The findings, now under peer review, echo concerns we have raised for years. This is not a matter of short-lived side effects or isolated complications; it is evidence of a structural failure of biological integrity triggered by a synthetic product once proclaimed to be “safe and effective.”

A Severe Case of Host Genome Failure

In a recent Neo7 molecular surveillance, we detected evidence of severe host genome failure in a cancer case with a history of exposure to synthetic mRNA. Using advanced molecular surveillance pipelines, the data revealed synthetic mRNA host integration events, signifying catastrophic genetic corruption.

These findings are no longer theoretical. They are measurable, reproducible, and devastating. Even a single integration event can destabilize the genome, creating downstream consequences—such as mutagenesis, immune dysregulation, and tumor evolution—that can no longer be dismissed as “rare” or “unlikely.”

What the Preprint Confirms

The Preprints.org paper (202507.2155) corroborates these insights. The authors demonstrate that contamination from plasmid DNA templates—used in the production of mRNA vaccines—has introduced an additional pathway for genomic corruption. While many were reassured that mRNA could not alter DNA, this new evidence makes clear:

Plasmid DNA remnants can integrate into host genomes.

The observed somatic mutations are consistent with altered DNA stability.

RNA transcription chaos further compounds molecular instability, disrupting cellular programming and immune regulation.

This aligns with our real-world molecular surveillance observations. The problem is not theoretical—it is measurable in patients today.

Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination[v1] | Preprints.org

Spike X Detect: Precision Beyond Diagnostics

At Neo7Bioscience, we designed Spike X Detect as a molecular surveillance platform to identify these aberrations in real-time. By combining next-generation sequencing, proteomics, and HLA-phenotyping, we identify not only the fingerprints of spike-related genomic corruption but also the personalized therapeutic targets needed to restore stability.

This dual role—detect and remediate—is critical. Unlike traditional diagnostics, which merely describe the problem, our platform is designed to counteract the aberrations through individualized peptide therapeutics.

Neo7bioscience

Why This Matters

For over 25 years, under the clinical leadership of Dr. John A. Catanzaro, individualized immunotherapeutic strategies have transformed cancer care. Patients once given a terminal prognosis have gone on to live vibrant lives—many surviving 10 years or more without recurrence. This foundation of real-world evidence underpinned the development of the patented PBIMA® and REViSS® technology platforms at Neo7.

Today, those same principles are urgently needed to confront a new class of synthetic biological crises. The consequences of ignoring these findings are severe: unchecked genomic instability, immune dysfunction, and the evolution of cancer. But with precision surveillance and targeted remediation, the story does not have to end in tragedy.

The Call for a Ban

The data is clear. Synthetic mRNA platforms cannot be considered safe. They bypass foundational biological safeguards, corrupt transcriptional stability, and introduce toxic plasmid DNA vectors. Until safety is proven beyond doubt—which it has not been—these platforms must be halted.

History will not look kindly on silence in the face of such evidence.

A Path Forward

At Neo7Bioscience, we are committed to a different path:

Molecular surveillance to uncover hidden damage.

Personalized peptide therapeutics to repair and restore.

Transparency and accountability in presenting the data as it is, not as political or commercial interests would like it to be.

Science must transition to a personalized focus: protecting human life with honesty and precision. The future depends on it.

✦ Neo7Bioscience

Precision-Based ImmunoMolecular Augmentation (PBIMA® and REViSS®) and Hybrid Intelligence (aHI) platforms are advancing personalized molecular surveillance and therapeutic design.

Contact: Neo7Bioscience | Contact Us