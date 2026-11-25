From one-size-fits-all to one-of-a-kind; a therapy designed for a single patient’s biology, and no one else’s

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For decades, cancer care has been organized around a simple idea: find the tumor, name it, and treat it with the protocol that matches the label. But that model hides an uncomfortable truth… cancer isn’t one disease. Two patients with an identical diagnosis can have completely different biology driving their tumors, which helps explain why the same treatment can transform one life and fail the next.

NEO7 Bioscience, led by Founder & CEO John Catanzaro, was built to close that gap. Rather than treating patients by diagnosis alone, NEO7 analyzes each person’s unique biology using advanced multi-omic testing (transcriptomics, proteomics, HLA immune typing, and circulating tumor DNA for oncology)to identify the specific signals driving that individual’s disease.

Using proprietary computational biology and AI-assisted analysis, NEO7 then designs a completely individualized peptide therapy intended to help the immune system recognize and regulate the abnormal signaling unique to that patient. No two formulations are the same, and therapy is continuously reassessed and redesigned as a patient’s biology evolves. Every therapy is prescribed by a licensed provider under physician oversight, and NEO7 has built a nationwide provider network to bring this out of academic centers and into community practice.

For the patient who’s exhausted standard options, the family searching on someone’s behalf, the physician exploring personalized immune therapies, and the investor tracking where biotech and AI collide — this is the segment to watch.

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