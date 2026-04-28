John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Jonathan Bruce Murphy MD MDH's avatar
Jonathan Bruce Murphy MD MDH
18h

This is personalized health maintenance! You have developed the future of true health care. We knew from the time you presented at the AZ IRB meeting a few years ago that you had the best approach to obtaining and maintaining our best health and function. Great work!

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