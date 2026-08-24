🧬Neo7Bioscience FDA Petition Statement‼️

Neo7Bioscience, a leading molecular technology company specializing in high-definition molecular surveillance and precision analytics, has detected synthetic elements associated with SARS-CoV-2 and components from both Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines in patient datasets.

These datasets were provided by physicians conducting molecular surveillance on patients suffering from Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (Long COVID) and those experiencing significant injuries following mRNA vaccination.

Most concerning is the detection of these synthetic elements in patients exhibiting rapidly progressing cancers after mRNA vaccination. The persistence of these aberrant synthetic molecular signals raises grave concerns about their potential role in oncogenesis and other life-threatening health conditions.

Given the mounting evidence of harm and the catastrophic risks posed by these platforms,

Neo7Bioscience calls for an immediate and complete ban on all mRNA vaccine-related products and platforms.

Comprehensive investigation and regulatory intervention are urgently required to protect public health and prevent further harm.

Neo7Bioscience remains committed to assisting physicians with advanced molecular detection technologies to safeguard patients and advance precision therapeutic interventions aimed at mitigating these risks.

https://www.regulations.gov/comment/FDA-2025-P-0335-0275