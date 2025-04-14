John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Marsh's avatar
Thomas Marsh
Apr 15

And with this and many other studies the FDA in their total ignorance for safety have still allowed these “vaccines” to be given to even the youngest children….seeding them with a very ugly future indeed. In the least these vacs must be suspended until we have more finality which at this point should then BAN these products immediately. To not suspend this appalling display of child abuse is criminal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Decision Junction
Julian Gillespie's avatar
Julian Gillespie
Apr 14

interesting article Dr Catanzaro, thank you

it will provoke many questions (I have many)

.. I will sit back and watch the PhDs and Medicos fly first

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John Catanzaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture