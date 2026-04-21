John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Casey's avatar
Mike Casey
4d

Nothing changes if nothing changes.

We have a persistent problem with infectious disease—COVID, flu, RSV, measles, and others. Despite decades of effort, these illnesses continue to circulate, evolve, and return year after year.

And yet, the system largely stays the same.

Public health strategies remain focused on reactive approaches—responding after exposure rather than reducing it beforehand. Vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and clinical interventions all have a role, but they are not the only variables that influence health outcomes.

But nothing changes.

At the same time, we know that sanitation and environmental hygiene play a critical role in reducing microbial exposure. This is not controversial—it’s the foundation of public health.

Ozone has been used for decades in:

Municipal water treatment

Food processing and surface sanitation

Bottled water disinfection

Disaster relief and remediation

It is recognized for its strong oxidative properties and its ability to reduce microbial contamination in water and on surfaces.

But nothing changes.

Despite its widespread use in industrial and environmental applications, ozone water is rarely discussed in the context of daily hygiene or preventative routines.

Not as a medical treatment.

Not as a cure.

But as a practical tool for improving sanitation.

That gap is worth examining.

Because nothing changes unless something new is considered.

Ozone water is simply water infused with ozone (O₃), a reactive form of oxygen. When dissolved in water, it can interact with organic material and microorganisms. Because it quickly reverts back to oxygen, it leaves no chemical residue.

In practical terms, it can be used for:

Rinsing produce

Surface cleaning

Personal hygiene applications

General water sanitation

These are not theoretical uses—they are already established in multiple industries.

But nothing changes.

Preventative health is not just about medical intervention. It’s also about reducing exposure—what you touch, what you consume, and what surrounds you every day.

Improving hygiene practices is one of the simplest ways to shift that equation.

That’s where ozone water fits.

Not as a replacement for medicine.

Not as a miracle solution.

But as a tool—one that is underutilized in everyday life.

Personal Perspective

For me, the change was simple.

I changed my water.

I began using ozone water as part of my daily routine—for drinking, rinsing, and hygiene. Over time, I noticed that I wasn’t dealing with the same minor illnesses I used to experience. For 10 years now I have been infection free.

That’s my experience.

Not a claim. Not a prescription. Just an observation. I wake up every morning feeling healthy, for 10 years now.

The Bottom Line

Nothing changes if nothing changes.

If we want different outcomes, we have to be willing to look at additional tools—especially ones that are:

Practical

Accessible

Already proven in other sanitation contexts

Ozone water is one of those tools.

It’s not complicated.

It’s not expensive.

And it’s already being used—just not where most people are looking.

Nothing changes unless you make the change.

Purchase your ozone water system today at ozoneforyou.com.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Catanzaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture