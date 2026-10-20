STAGE 4 CANCER. 21 WEEKS PREGNANT. GIVEN APPROXIMATELY TWO YEARS TO LIVE.

Stay Tuned: On Dr. Drew’s Health Uncensored, Anna and Jerry report FOUR CLEAR SCANS. 🙏

In 2022, Anna underwent surgery and chemotherapy for stage 2B small-intestinal cancer. She rang the bell.

In 2025, the cancer returned—in her small intestine, surrounding lymph nodes, and abdominal fluid. She was 21 weeks pregnant when she received the devastating prognosis.

But Anna and Jerry held on to hope.

With Anna’s strong faith in God, Jerry’s extraordinary dedication to her care and research, and personalized molecular targeting from Neo7Bioscience, led by Dr. John A. Catanzaro, her journey took a hopeful turn.

Anna and Jerry credit Dr. Catanzaro and the Neo7Bioscience team as a vital part of her journey—bringing scientific dedication and personalized targeting to an incredibly difficult cancer battle.

FOUR CLEAR SCANS. More time together. Hope for their family.

We thank God for Anna’s healing and the privilege of being part of her remarkable story. Their hope and miracle continue! ❤️

Contact:

Neo7Bioscience