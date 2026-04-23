John’s Substack

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Tom Childs
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All this while, EMFs place extra weight on the scale of mitochondrial stress and disfunction. Without large scale studies, consensus science won’t factor in this insidious stressor to understand its impact on biological health. Pilot studies already point to a connection between mitochondrial disfunction and EMFs.

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