John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Jomico's avatar
Jomico
5d

Fills humanity with hope..Mind breaking science changes how we do things.

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Cloudyskye77's avatar
Cloudyskye77
5d

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gIYQCjB_NU

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