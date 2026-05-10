John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
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Obviously this “ technology” is an irredeemably inadequate tool in the face of the human organism and its complex functioning, achieved over millions of years of stabilising evolution.

The sheer hubris and crude interference of the modRNA

thugs beggars belief. Depopulationists, they don’t scruple to treat the human race as a a herd of dispensable animals to be coerced into participation in their cold-blooded experimental schemes. In their view, the more that die, the better.

All the aseptic big words and would-be technical language cannot conceal the monstrous impertinence of the very project. Drop it!!

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