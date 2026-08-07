For decades, I have worked at the intersection of molecular biology, clinical care, and the design of patient-specific interventions. I have watched conventional oncology declare progress while too many patients continue to suffer under toxic, one-size-fits-most protocols. Today the same system has adopted a new vocabulary. Institutions such as Dana-Farber, the Broad Institute, Harvard-affiliated programs, and St. Jude speak the language of “precision oncology,” “personalized immunotherapy,” and AI-guided matching. The branding is sophisticated. The underlying architecture remains largely unchanged. The human cost is measurable. Yet a genuine alternative is possible.

The Record We Are Asked to Overlook

Standard chemotherapy and radiation remain blunt instruments. They kill rapidly dividing cells with limited discrimination between malignant and healthy tissue. Response rates in advanced solid tumors are frequently modest; durable complete remissions outside select subtypes remain uncommon. Toxicity is high. Cumulative damage to the immune system and vital organs is real. The “standard of care” is defined by population averages that rarely map cleanly onto any single patient’s biology.

Behind the curtain, the numbers are clear. Cancer accounts for nearly 10 million deaths worldwide each year. In the United States, more than 600,000 people are projected to die from cancer annually. A non-trivial fraction of early deaths after systemic anticancer therapy is treatment-related. Real-world data show 30-day mortality following palliative systemic therapy ranging from roughly 5–12 percent depending on cancer type, with higher rates for lung, pancreatic, and gastroesophageal cancers. Treatment-related death rates in intensive regimens commonly fall between 3 and 8 percent and climb higher in selected high-risk populations. Specific agents such as 5-fluorouracil are estimated to cause more than a thousand toxicity-related deaths per year in the United States alone. Hospitalizations for complications of systemic therapy—neutropenia, sepsis, organ injury—number in the millions over recent decades.

These are not abstract statistics. They are patients who entered treatment under the assurance that the regimen was the best available option.

Dual Messaging and the Lure of Support

Institutional press releases, media coverage, and marketing materials often operate with dual messaging. On the surface, they celebrate breakthroughs, AI tools, genomic initiatives, and “personalized” approaches that promise to match the right treatment to the right patient. The language is hopeful and forward-looking. It invites public enthusiasm, philanthropic dollars, and political support. The deeper reality is frequently different.

These computational models are trained on disease-populated datasets—aggregated molecular profiles drawn from cohorts of patients already subjected to conventional regimens. The training data capture population averages and common disease signatures. They are not aligned with the unique molecular expression landscape of the individual patient. The model sees a statistical composite of the disease, not the living biology of the person. The clinical pathways still require patients to receive, or to have already received, standard chemotherapeutic backbones. Trial designs almost invariably embed new agents within or against conventional protocols.

When these efforts are tightly connected to big pharma partnerships and to gene-transfer technologies—viral vectors, engineered cellular platforms, and related delivery systems—the incentives become clearer. Commercial interests shape which targets are pursued, which platforms are scaled, and which endpoints are prioritized for regulatory and market success. What is marketed as patient-centered personalization is often optimized for scalable products, intellectual property, and revenue streams.

More precisely, these initiatives primarily serve research pipelines, not patients. They generate data for publications, feed grant cycles, expand institutional prestige, train the next generation of models on the same population-level datasets, and supply pharmaceutical and gene-transfer development pipelines with targets and validation data. The patient becomes a data point in a larger research and commercial engine. The individual molecular reality of that patient is subordinated to the needs of the pipeline. It may appear to serve the patient while the messaging is carefully crafted. In practice, it frequently proves out adversely: billions of dollars are spent advancing the research and commercial apparatus, the structural constraints of the conventional system remain intact, toxicity and treatment-related deaths continue, and many patients still die under regimens whose limitations were already known. The dual messaging lures support for initiatives that refine rather than replace a deeply flawed paradigm. The wrong efforts continue, the costs accumulate, and the human toll continues.

Why the Architecture Cannot Deliver What It Promises

Any new modality that seeks legitimacy inside the current regulatory and institutional structure must still demonstrate activity relative to, or in combination with, conventional chemotherapy. Population-based trial designs group patients by shared features rather than treating each tumor as the singular entity it is. Models trained on disease-populated data reinforce this tether. When those models and platforms are further aligned with pharmaceutical development pipelines, gene-transfer technologies, and the continuous production of research outputs, the incentive structure is validated as pipeline-oriented rather than patient-oriented. The experiment is never fully free to pursue pure individual optimization. It remains bound to a system whose average outcomes leave many patients behind and whose toxicities claim lives along the way—while the research and commercial pipelines continue to advance.

The Path That Remains Open: True N-of-1 Modeling

Genuine personalization begins with a different premise. Every metastatic tumor is, in molecular terms, unique. The appropriate unit of analysis is the individual patient—not a molecular subtype, not a cohort response rate, not a hazard ratio against a historical control, and not a computational model trained on aggregated disease data that erases individual molecular expression.

N-of-1 modeling requires deep multi-omic characterization of that patient’s disease state, continuous molecular surveillance as the disease evolves, and the design of interventions matched to the specific signaling networks, protein-protein interactions, and immune context of that person. This approach does not subordinate individual biology to group statistics, to models trained on disease-populated datasets, or to research and commercial pipelines optimized for scalable gene-transfer or pharmaceutical products. It treats the patient as the primary experimental system and designs accordingly. Its aim is to reduce the unnecessary burden of regimens whose harms are already quantified.

I have spent years building platforms that operate on this principle—using multi-omics, network analysis, and hybrid intelligence to generate patient-specific molecular solutions rather than selecting from a pre-approved menu still anchored to toxic backbones, population-trained models, and pipeline incentives. The goal is not incremental improvement of a flawed standard while accepting the same spectrum of treatment-related deaths. The goal is to move beyond a system that forces the individual into the average.

A Clearer Choice

Patients and families are told that the latest genomic assays, AI matching tools, and institutional precision programs represent a fundamental shift. In reality, many of these efforts refine the same constrained toolkit while wrapping it in language designed to attract support. Dual messaging creates the appearance of progress even when the underlying architecture—and its connections to big pharma, gene-transfer platforms, and continuous research pipelines—remains oriented toward generating data, publications, targets, and scalable products rather than the unique molecular reality of each patient. Billions are spent advancing the pipelines. Lives continue to be lost. The cycle repeats.

It does not have to. A different path exists: rigorous, individual molecular design that begins with the uniqueness of each patient rather than the averages of the disease or the requirements of research and commercial pipelines. That path requires intellectual honesty about what current institutional efforts can and cannot deliver. It requires the courage to stop pouring resources into refined versions of the same paradigm. And it requires the disciplined work of building true N-of-1 solutions that align with the molecular expression of the person, not the statistical composite of the population or the incentives of the pipeline.

The cost of the illusion is already known. The possibility of something better remains open. The choice is whether we continue to support efforts that look personalized while still operating inside a system whose incentives primarily serve research and commercial pipelines, or whether we finally commit to the real work of individual molecular medicine.

In closing, the institutions will continue to announce the next breakthrough. The press releases will continue to speak of personalization. The models will continue to be trained on the same disease-populated data. The pipelines will continue to advance. And patients will continue to pay the price—in toxicity, in false hope, and in lives cut short.

This is not personalization. It is the systematic substitution of the individual with the average, dressed in the language of progress and sustained by incentives that reward research output and commercial scalability over the unique molecular reality of the person standing in front of us.

We already know the cost of the illusion. The only question that remains is whether we will keep funding the appearance of progress, or whether we will finally demand—and build—the real thing: true N-of-1 molecular design that begins and ends with the patient, not the pipeline.

Neo7Bioscience | Contact Us

Share John’s Substack