John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7d

The mosaicism point is underappreciated in mainstream coverage. Even with best-case CRISPR efficiency we're still looking at mixed cell populations where some embryonic cells carry the edit and others dont. Saw something similaar in stem cell work where partial edits caused unexpected differentiation patterns. The multigenerational unknowns make this fundamentally different from somatic therapies where atleast you can monitor the individual patient.

Reply
Share
Tom Childs's avatar
Tom Childs
7d

...as in ‘engineering humanity into anti Godly freaks and Nephilim’.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Catanzaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture