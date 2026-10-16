Key points

- Transcriptional shedding is not classical viral shedding. mRNA and recombinant COVID-19 vaccines contain no replication-competent virus. They turn the recipient’s cells into a factory for spike protein and truncated fragments.

- N1-methylpseudouridine causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting. The ribosome slips, producing out-of-frame, truncated polypeptides. Vaccinated people develop T-cell responses to these products, confirming they are made.

- Fragmentation is the greatest internal risk. The truncated pieces act as unplanned ligands that stress proteostasis, mitochondria, and normal protein–protein interactions inside the cell before any release occurs.

- Five host clusters are disrupted: receptor–RAS (ACE2, neuropilin-1, ACE2 shedding), innate sensing (TLR4/TLR2), coagulation (fibrinogen interactions), tumor-suppressor transcription (p53–MDM2, p21, DR5), and vesicular interferon (exosomal miR-148a suppressing USP33–IRF9).

- Cross-cluster communication spreads the damage. Fragments and vesicles reach cells that never received the lipid nanoparticle. Daughter cells inherit the disturbed state. The person becomes both factory and vector.

- Release occurs by furin cleavage (soluble S1) and exosomal export. S1 appears in plasma within a day; spike-bearing exosomes appear by day 14; in some measurements, vaccine mRNA persists for weeks, months, and years.

- Persistence can be prolonged. Case-level data show vaccine mRNA, spike protein, and plasmid DNA (including SV40 enhancer) beyond 3.5 years, plus one spike-aligned chimeric read in a bladder-cancer case. These do not prove population integration rates or that the chimera caused the tumor.

- Cancer acceleration has a mechanistic path: p53 checkpoint blunting, proteostatic load from fragments, repair-gene and driver dysregulation in available cases, plus proliferative and exosomal amplification.

- Most reverse-transcribed material is likely a fragment, not the full spike gene. The open question is whether it's repression or expression. No dedicated editor removes an integrated fragment.

- Limits are explicit: no proven person-to-person clinical transmission; many interaction studies use high doses; long-term findings are case-level.

- Practical implication: binding already-made fragments and correcting collateral stress pathways can lower shedding pressure and internal disruption, but does not excise integrated code. Serial surveillance is required because protein clearance does not prove the template is gone.

Most people still picture shedding as a virus leaving one person and infecting another. That is not what happens with recombinant and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These products contain no replication-competent virus. Instead, they contain an instruction set that turns the recipient’s own cells into a temporary factory for spike protein and, through a documented ribosomal error, truncated spike-related fragments. Proteolytic cleavage and vesicular export then release those products. The process is transcriptional shedding. The central danger is not the intact spike alone. It is the fragmentation that occurs inside the cell that makes it, and how those fragments disrupt the cell’s internal operations before they ever leave.

A mechanistic review by John A. Catanzaro, Peter A. McCullough, and Nicolas Hulscher develops this argument as a narrative synthesis of primary data. It claims that the host manufactures harmful spike-related truncated fragments, that they interfere with intracellular protein networks and repair programs, and that they are subsequently released via proteolysis and exosomes, constituting the dominant molecular risk. In that sequence, the vaccinated person becomes both the manufacturing host and a potential distributor of the products.

The factory and ribosomal frameshifting

Authorized mRNA vaccines deliver a synthetic open reading frame encoding a prefusion-stabilized spike that retains the polybasic furin cleavage site. N1-methylpseudouridine was introduced to reduce innate immune detection and improve translation. The same modification promotes a reading error called +1 ribosomal frameshifting.

Normally, the ribosome moves along the messenger RNA three nucleotides at a time. Each triplet specifies one amino acid, and the reading frame stays fixed. In +1 frameshifting, the ribosome stalls at certain slippery sequences and advances four nucleotides instead of three. From that point, every codon is shifted by one base. The amino-acid sequence changes completely, and the new frame usually hits a stop codon sooner. The product is a truncated, out-of-frame polypeptide—junk relative to the intended spike.

Mulroney and colleagues showed that m1Ψ-containing mRNA undergoes this slip in vitro, and that mice and humans vaccinated with BNT162b2 develop T-cell responses to peptides predicted from the shifted frame. The immune response is evidence that the off-frame products were made and presented. Frameshifting is low-frequency and sequence-dependent, not wholesale mistranslation. The intended spike remains the dominant product. Only the minority of truncated fragments matters.

Consequences of the frameshift

The molecular consequence is immediate. The chain diverges from the design, lacks the folding and domains of the full spike trimer, and is usually cut short. The cellular consequence follows. The fragment still enters secretory and quality-control pathways. Because it is incomplete or misfolded, it can load the proteasome, stress mitochondria, and act as an unplanned ligand that competes with normal host proteins. The immunological consequence is that the novel peptides appear on MHC molecules and are recognized by T cells. Whether those responses cause autoimmunity is not established; the point is that the immune system sees sequences it was not meant to see.

These fragments then join full-length spike, soluble S1, and S2 stubs as one unplanned ligand set. They can feed the same internal systems the intact protein engages and can leave the cell by the same proteolytic and vesicular routes. The error that begins at the ribosome therefore becomes both an intracellular disruption and a source of material for release.

The five host clusters

The review maps the fragments, together with soluble S1 and S2 stubs, onto five host clusters that govern core cellular operations. The same unplanned ligand set can meet all five. The risk is not a single binding event. The risk is that products cross from one cluster to another inside the cell and, via exosomes, into other cells.

Receptor–RAS is the entry-receptor and local blood-pressure control system. The spike receptor-binding domain binds ACE2. After furin cleavage, the free S1 end also binds neuropilin-1. When spike engages ACE2, the cell-surface enzyme ADAM17 sheds more ACE2. ACE2 normally converts angiotensin II into the protective peptide angiotensin-(1–7). Losing surface ACE2 therefore raises angiotensin II tone and can stress the endothelial barrier. Human S1 detected in plasma after vaccination supplies the ligand. Barrier and mitochondrial changes come mainly from cell studies, often at doses higher than typical plasma levels.

Innate sensing is the cell’s early-warning system. Spike and S1 can bind TLR4 and TLR2 in biochemical and cell assays; TLR2 feeds into NF-κB and inflammatory transcription. Estrogen-receptor binding has also been reported. These interactions can turn on innate programs without a virus present. Their ranking in living people is not settled, so the cluster is established at the molecular level but not yet ordered by clinical weight.

Coagulation is the clotting system. Spike can bind fibrinogen and, in vitro, promote amyloid-like fibrin that resists normal breakdown. Circulating microclots have been described in smaller series after infection and vaccination, but population-level causation is not established. The cellular point is compartmental: a host-made glycoprotein is released into the same fluid space where fibrinogen operates, so a clotting pathway can be disturbed by material the cell itself produced.

Tumor-suppressor transcription is the p53 checkpoint system that restrains damaged cells. In transfected cancer cells, spike expression interrupts the p53–MDM2 interaction and reduces p53-driven transcription of p21 (a cell-cycle brake) and the TRAIL death receptor DR5. The same cells show higher viability after cisplatin. This directly shows that spike can blunt a core internal safety program. It is a cell-assay result, not proof that vaccination raises cancer rates.

Vesicular interferon is cell-to-cell communication by exosomes. Spike-transfected cells release vesicles enriched in miR-148a. When microglia take up that cargo, USP33 and IRF9 fall, and transcription of TNF, NF-κB, and interferon-β changes. Separately, BNT162b2 induces circulating exosomes that display spike. The receiving cell never saw the lipid nanoparticle; it only received the package. Immunogenicity of those vesicles shows that transfer occurred. Toxicity is a further inference.

These five clusters matter together because the fragments do not stay in the pathway that first binds them. Receptor-level injury can feed the coagulation compartment. Local innate sensing can be followed by distant interferon rewrite via exosomes. Loss of p53 targets can remove a brake on the very cells that keep manufacturing. Frameshift peptides add an unplanned ligand to the same secretory routes. A ribosome-generated fragment reaches the signaling hub in the same cell, then leaves in a vesicle and arrives at a cell that never received the injection. Daughter cells inherit the disturbed proteome. The greatest risk is therefore to the operations that keep a cell viable and accurate—translation fidelity, proteostasis, p53-dependent checkpoints, and orderly receptor signaling—rather than to any single extracellular effect.

Acceleration of cancers: the internal route

The same internal failures provide a mechanistic path for spike-related fragments to accelerate existing or emerging cancers. The argument is not that vaccination has been shown to raise population cancer incidence. Instead, several cell-level and case-level observations align on the checkpoints and repair systems cancers exploit.

First, p53 is blunted. Zhang and El-Deiry transfected cancer cells with spike and found that the p53–MDM2 interaction was interrupted, along with loss of p53-dependent transcription of p21 and DR5, both after nutlin and after chemotherapy. Cisplatin-treated spike-expressing cells survived better than controls. p21 normally slows the cell cycle so damage can be repaired; DR5 helps trigger death in compromised cells. When both are suppressed, a cell under proteostatic or genotoxic stress is more likely to divide than to arrest or die. Cell-cycle modules are already engaged after BNT162b2 and can persist beyond the first day. The combination removes a brake on the very population of cells that may still be manufacturing spike or fragments.

Second, frameshifted and truncated products add unplanned peptides and proteostatic load. Transcriptomic profiles from post-vaccination adverse-event and cancer cohorts show nonsense-mediated decay, ribosomal stress, and proteasome strain. A cell already carrying oncogenic mutations has less reserve for this extra burden. The fragments also supply novel MHC ligands, which can alter local immune editing without guaranteeing effective tumor clearance.

Third, available human data show disturbed DNA-repair and genomic-stability programs. In the stage-IV bladder-cancer case reported by Catanzaro, Hulscher, and McCullough, multi-omic profiling showed dysregulation of KRAS, ATM, MAPK1, NRAS, PIK3CA, SF3B1, and repair genes including MSH2 and ATM, alongside a host–vector chimeric read aligning to a short spike open-reading-frame segment at chr19q13.42. Separately, transcriptomic studies from the same collaboration describe genomic instability and epigenetic reprogramming in new-onset post-vaccination cancer cases, and link m1Ψ-related frameshifting, LINE-1 reverse transcription, residual plasmid DNA (including SV40 enhancer sequences), and prolonged spike to those patterns. A single chimeric read does not prove the insert caused the tumor, and these remain case-level and cohort-level observations. They do show that spike-related sequence can be found joined to host DNA in a rapidly progressive cancer, and that repair and driver pathways are altered in the same setting.

Fourth, proliferative and communicative amplification can expand the problem. Suppression of p21 and DR5 plus ongoing cell-cycle signaling increases the number of daughter cells that inherit the stressed state. Exosomes carrying spike or miR-148a can reach neighboring or distant cells that never received the lipid nanoparticle, potentially rewriting interferon and inflammatory transcription in the tumor microenvironment. The persistence of vaccine mRNA, plasmid DNA elements, and spike protein beyond three years in the longitudinal case provides a durable template for continued fragment production in at least some individuals.

Taken together, the acceleration risk is internal and multiplicative: frameshift fragments and spike expression load proteostasis, blunt p53 checkpoints, coincide with repair-gene and driver dysregulation, and can be amplified by cell division and exosomal transfer. Population incidence data are not supplied by these experiments. The molecular route that favors faster progression of a clone already under oncogenic pressure is no longer hypothetical at the cellular level.

Release, persistence, and the fragment that may remain

Furin cleavage at the S1/S2 boundary releases soluble S1. TMPRSS2 and related proteases generate additional pieces. Extracellular vesicles package spike. Human measurements anchor the early timeline: S1 appears in plasma within a day of mRNA-1273; spike-bearing exosomes appear by day 14 after BNT162b2; vaccine mRNA has been recovered in plasma for 14–28 days and in lymph node and myocardium at autopsy within 30 days; germinal-center spike persists for at least eight weeks. Trace material has been found in milk extracellular vesicles. These intervals exceed the original expectation of clearance within hours. They do not, by themselves, prove continued high-level translation at late time points in every recipient.

Joint case work from the same authorship group has extended the window. In a nucleocapsid-negative longitudinal case, S1 protein was detected in monocytes at 852 days, free spike in plasma and circulating exosomes at 1,173 days, and vaccine-derived spike mRNA inside circulating exosomes at 1,284 days. Serial skin biopsies showed spike in endothelium and macrophages through 1,364 days, with PCR and Sanger sequencing confirming plasmid DNA elements—including spike-gene amplicons, ori sequences, and an SV40 enhancer—in the same tissue. A separate case report identified a host–vector chimeric read in circulating tumor DNA from aggressive stage IV bladder cancer, mapping to a short segment of the spike open reading frame at chr19q13.42, outside the AAVS1 safe harbor. These are single-patient observations. They do not estimate how often integration occurs, and they do not prove the chimera caused the tumor. They do refute the claim of uniform clearance within days and show that a spike-aligned sequence can be found joined to host DNA.

Most reverse-transcribed material, if it forms, is expected to be a fragment rather than the intact ~3,800 bp spike coding sequence. A short insert often lacks a promoter and a continuous open reading frame. The practical question is repression versus expression. Silent code produces no product. Expressed code restarts intracellular fragmentation, proteostatic and signaling stress, and the proteolytic and exosomal release that follows. No dedicated cellular editor reliably removes such a fragment.

Limits and implications

Controlled studies have not shown that these products transmit clinical illness from a vaccinated person to a contact. Several protein-interaction findings come from biochemical or cell-culture systems whose doses exceed measured plasma levels after vaccination. The 3.5-year persistence data and the chimeric read are case-level. The paper explicitly acknowledges these limits. It argues that the molecular prerequisites for ongoing manufacture, internal disruption, and release exist, and that proliferation and exosomal transfer can amplify them within the same person.

Transcriptional shedding reframes the safety question. The issue is not only the acute injection-site response. It is whether a subset of a person’s cells continue to generate truncated spike-related fragments that corrupt translation fidelity, proteostasis, repair-gene programs, and receptor signaling, then export those fragments by furin cleavage and vesicular routes. In cells already carrying oncogenic lesions, these fragments can blunt p53 checkpoints and coincide with repair and driver dysregulation, enabling faster clonal expansion. Interventions that bind already-made spike fragments and correct collateral stress pathways (innate sensing, mitochondrial dysfunction, repair-gene suppression) can reduce the free ligand available for further release and lower the internal pressure that favors continued insertion risk. They do not excise an integrated sequence, and clearing detectable protein does not prove the template has disappeared. Serial molecular surveillance remains the rational check.

The open questions are quantitative: how often frameshifted products are made at meaningful levels, how long templates persist in ordinary recipients, and what fraction of observed post-vaccination signals—including accelerated cancer progression—are driven by this intracellular fragmentation route. Those questions can no longer be closed by asserting that the products are uniformly gone within days.

Conclusion

Transcriptional shedding ends the claim that these products vanish when the injection ends. The recipient’s own cells become the factory. Ribosomal frameshifting forges truncated spike-related fragments inside that factory. Furin cleavage and exosomal export turn the same person into the source. The greatest injury is internal: proteostatic collapse, displaced protein interactions, blunted p53 checkpoints, and cross-cluster signaling that reaches cells which never received the lipid nanoparticle. Daughter cells inherit the disturbance. A reverse-transcribed fragment may persist; expression, not the mere presence of code, decides whether the factory restarts.

This is not classical viral shedding. It is no longer a cell-culture hypothesis. Researchers have recovered spike, vaccine mRNA, and plasmid DNA years later in human tissue. A spike-aligned sequence has been found joined to host DNA. The cancer relationship is direct at the cellular level. Spike expression interrupts p53–MDM2 coupling and suppresses the transcription of p21 and DR5—the brake and the death signal. Cancer cells that express spike survive chemotherapy better than controls. Frameshifted fragments add proteostatic load and unplanned peptides to cells that already carry driver mutations and repair defects. In the stage-IV bladder-cancer case, those repair and driver pathways were dysregulated in the same patient who carried a spike-aligned chimeric read. Suppression of the checkpoint, ongoing cell-cycle signaling, and exosomal transfer do not merely coincide with cancer. They remove the restraints that slow a clone and then multiply the cells that have lost them. In a clone already under oncogenic pressure, host-made fragments favor faster cancer progression.

The consequence is direct. Binding the fragment after it is made, and correcting the collateral pathways that sustain the pressure, can lower the load available for release and give repair a chance to act. That is mitigation, not excision. A fall in detectable protein does not prove the template is gone. Serial molecular surveillance is the only honest check. The open questions are quantitative—how often, how long, in whom. They can no longer be closed by asserting the material is gone. The vaccinated cell can remain the source.

The vaccinated cell does not stop at receiving the code—it becomes the factory, the source, and the engine that forges the fragments, breaks its own restraints, and drives a damaged clone forward.

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