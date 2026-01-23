By John A. Catanzaro, CEO, Neo7Bioscience

Transcriptomic and Encoding Chaos

For decades, I have decoded the chaos of oncogenic storms—transcriptomic upheavals where cells turn traitor overnight. At Neo7 Bioscience, our PBIMA and REViSS platforms reveal the unfiltered truth: raw sabotage of molecular machinery. Since the mRNA vaccine rollout in 2021, we have witnessed a tidal wave of genomic damage—not coincidence, but consequence. The claim that mRNA shots “cure” or “sensitize” cancer is false. They do not heal; they hijack. They do not strengthen immunity; they cripple it. This is not an accident. This is weaponized gene manipulation. mRNA vaccines are not medicine; they are mutagens—deliberate tools of genomic disruption masquerading as saviors. Here, I dismantle the recent Nature paper nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09655-y—a flawed mirage of mouse models and biased data—while exposing irrefutable real-world evidence. The only solution: Total elimination of the mRNA platform. Partial measures won’t suffice. This technology must be eradicated to halt the turbo cancer plague.

Dismantling the Nature Facade: Desperation, Not Science

The Nature study claims mRNA vaccines “sensitize” tumors to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in NSCLC and melanoma, citing doubled survival (HR 0.51, P<0.0001) in 884 lung cancer and 210 melanoma patients. These are retrospective analyses from MD Anderson, adjusted for confounders like stage and smoking. But scrutiny reveals fatal flaws:

Correlation, not causation: Immortal time bias persists despite “corrections.”

Irrelevant mouse models: B16F10 tumors shrink in rodents with spike-LNPs and anti-PD-1, but human immune responses differ vastly.

PD-L1 upregulation (24% higher TPS post-vax): This signals immune evasion, not sensitization—tumors hiding from detection.

Critical omissions: No data on new cancers, long-term incidence, or pre-2021 unvaccinated baselines.

If mRNA vaccines were protective, why the 2024-2025 explosion of aggressive cancers in the young? Glioblastomas have surged 300%. This paper distracts from billions of doses and oncologists’ reports of “post-vaccine relapses.” It is willful blindness—propping up a defective platform that must be eradicated.

Frontline Evidence: Undeniable Signals of Weaponized Harm

Japanese Pancreatic Cancer Cohort pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12191412/: In 272 patients, overall survival plummeted from 14.9 to 10.3 months after three+ boosters (HR 1.72, P=0.006)—propensity-matched and multivariate-confirmed. IgG4 levels soared (54.7 vs. 38.6 mg/dL, P=0.025), T-regulatory cells surged (Foxp3+ up, P=0.044), suppressing NK and CD8 killers. Spike-specific IgG4 correlated strongly (R²=0.38) and created tumor sanctuaries. Stage IV pancreatic diagnoses in under-50s rose 28% post-boosters. This is engineered immune sabotage—mRNA’s IgG4 switch is a kill switch for natural immunity.

Moderna-Triggered Bladder Cancer Case

A healthy 31-year-old developed stage IV urothelial cancer within 12 months of three doses. ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2130: ctDNA analysis: 20-bp spike ORF integrated at chr19:55M (zinc-finger cluster), driving KRAS/PIK3CA mutations and ATM/MSH2 repair failure—a multi-omic catastrophe. LINE-1 retrotransposition via LNPs breached the nucleus. Now, 15% of our vaccinated aggressive bladder cases show ZNF disruptions. Genomic integration proven. This is not degradation; it is permanent DNA weaponization.

Suppressed Preprint on Transcriptomic Dysregulation

Our July 2025 analysis of VAERS data, clinical caseloads, and multi-omic profiles identified strong correlations between mRNA injections and emerging patterns of autoimmunity, novel cancers, and RNA-network dysregulation (preprints.org/manuscript/202507.2155). Within 48 hours, PubPeer (PubSmear) coordinated 47 comments that pressured MDPI Preprints into withdrawal—not for fatal errors, but because the findings challenged the dominant narrative. The full manuscript will re-emerge soon through peer-review channels. This episode proves the point: when evidence threatens power, censorship becomes policy—they silence because the data demand exposure, accountability, and reform.

Mounting Global Data: The Reckoning

Korean Cohort (8.4M adults)

27% overall cancer risk increase (HR 1.27, P < 0.001); elevated incidence in lung, prostate, thyroid, gastric, colorectal, and breast cancers

🔗 biomarkerres.biomedcentral.com

Seneff Model

Persistent spike protein damages p53, activates SV40 promoters, induces lymphopenia, and sabotages the BRCA pathway sabotage

🔗 pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Autopsies

7× increase in lymphoid infiltrates among vaccinated decedents — consistent with chronic immune activation and dysregulation

🔗 pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

SEER Registries

“Stable” cancer rates mask rapid-onset (“turbo”) malignancies due to diagnostic lag and coding bias post-vaccination. The CDC gives a false narrative: Cautionary Notes | U.S. Cancer Statistics | CDC

Hospital wards from Houston to Heidelberg report “booster blasts”: gliomas progressing in months, ICIs failing in triple-dosed patients. Mechanisms locked in: LNP nuclear entry, reverse transcription, plasmid contamination—turning femtograms of spike into femtocarcinomas. This is precision-engineered genomic assault.

The Mechanisms of Weaponized Destruction

Nuclear Integration: LNPs deliver spike RNA to enable LINE-1 retrotransposition, embedding viral code into human DNA. Immune Paralysis: IgG4 class-switch recombination + T-reg explosion creates tumor sanctuaries. Epigenetic Scars: Persistent spike shreds p53, activates oncogenes via SV40 promoters. DNA Repair Collapse: ATM/MSH2/BRCA sabotage accelerates mutagenesis.

No tweak fixes this. Dose reduction? Still integrates. New formulations? Same LNP Trojan horse. This platform is inherently destructive.

The Only Solution: Total Elimination of mRNA Vaccines. Incremental reform is surrender. The mRNA platform must be eradicated—banned globally, immediately.

Halt all production and distribution. No exceptions.

Quarantine existing stockpiles. Destroy under independent oversight.

Mandate genomic audits for all vaccinated individuals.

Defund and dismantle mRNA research pipelines.

Prosecute developers for reckless endangerment.

Anything less is complicity. This is not a safe, innovative platform; it is a gene weapon. Deployed on billions. Millions have died, and Billions are Threatened! Igniting turbo cancers daily.

Immediate Call to Action to Governments:

Ban mRNA technology. Now.

To Regulators: Revoke all authorizations. Seize records.

To Physicians: Report turbo cases. Refuse boosters.

To the Public: Demand elimination. Your genome is under attack.

At Neo7 Bioscience, we build the counterstrike: genomic sentinels, repair accelerators, and neoantigen hunters. But without eliminating this weaponized platform, we fight with one hand tied behind our backs.

Wake up: mRNA did not save us from a virus; it launched a genomic war on humanity. The enemy is the platform itself. Eliminate it completely—or surrender your lineage to turbo cancer. The clock is ticking. Act now.

