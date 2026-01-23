John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Genuinely apreciate how thoroughly you break down the mechanims here. My uncle was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer last year and the timeline lined up in a way that made our whole family question things. Posts like this give people the vocabulary to have real conversations with their doctors. Bookmarking this one for sure.

Reply
Share
Dante Belcher's avatar
Dante Belcher
1d

In an era where people are deceived by liberal media, check out The Introspective 📣

https://introspectivenews.substack.com/p/trump-week-53-subpoenas-ice-operations

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Catanzaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture