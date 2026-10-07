The go-to technology for plague, and for any pandemic threat, is the mRNA platform.
The other vaccine pipelines in development are less appealing for a variety of reasons. So they get passed over.
mRNA Vax preferred. mRNA Vax direct. No approvals needed. No approvals heeded.
We already know the killing power of the mRNA Vax platform.
Millions dead. Many more millions to billions still to go.
The real plague is the mRNA Vax!
Say No to mRNA Vax of Any Kind!
I heard there were over 20 vaccines of all platform types including modRNA in development for plague. Interesting that they've been in development prior to this incident, especially in light of the fact that plague is nearly completely treatable by several classes of antibiotics. Unless the strain the worker in Irkutsk was infected with was a weaponized strain developed for antibiotic resistance. Although from what I've read lately, that is very unlikely, as is the chance that this would eventually result in a pandemic. There seems to be a lot of money to be made and hype to be had in all of this, unfortunately.