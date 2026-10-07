The go-to technology for plague, and for any pandemic threat, is the mRNA platform.

The other vaccine pipelines in development are less appealing for a variety of reasons. So they get passed over.

mRNA Vax preferred. mRNA Vax direct. No approvals needed. No approvals heeded.

We already know the killing power of the mRNA Vax platform.

Millions dead. Many more millions to billions still to go.

The real plague is the mRNA Vax!

Say No to mRNA Vax of Any Kind!