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Fern Barkalow, PhD's avatar
Fern Barkalow, PhD
Oct 7Edited

I heard there were over 20 vaccines of all platform types including modRNA in development for plague. Interesting that they've been in development prior to this incident, especially in light of the fact that plague is nearly completely treatable by several classes of antibiotics. Unless the strain the worker in Irkutsk was infected with was a weaponized strain developed for antibiotic resistance. Although from what I've read lately, that is very unlikely, as is the chance that this would eventually result in a pandemic. There seems to be a lot of money to be made and hype to be had in all of this, unfortunately.

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