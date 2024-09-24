Signal-Based Medicine

In this article, we explore groundbreaking developments in detecting and eliminating harmful spike proteins, particularly those associated with mRNA vaccines. The collaboration between Neo7Bioscience and the McCullough Foundation has resulted in cutting-edge research aimed at addressing the serious health risks posed by spike proteins. These proteins, especially those produced by mRNA vaccines, have been linked to persistent health issues, driving the need for advanced detection and effective removal methods. The technology behind "high-definition RNA transcriptomics" is at the forefront of these efforts, offering precision in identifying spike proteins and guiding the development of treatments to clear them from the body.

The Critical Need for Spike Protein Detection and Clearance

Spike proteins, whether from COVID infection or mRNA vaccines, have been increasingly recognized as significant contributors to long-term health complications. Emerging evidence suggests that the spike proteins generated Covid infection and mRNA vaccines persist in the body longer than anticipated, causing inflammation, hyperinflammation, neurovascular damage, cardiovascular issues, autoimmunity and even threat to immunocompetence. This raises serious concerns about their long-term effects, making it critical to detect and clear them efficiently.

Conventional testing methods often struggle to differentiate between naturally occurring and vaccine-induced spike proteins. A direct method of detection of spike proteins does not exist. This gap in detection is being filled by Neo7Bioscience's high-definition RNA transcriptomics, which provides the precision necessary to identify and quantify spike proteins in the body. This is especially vital in understanding the extent to which COVID and mRNA vaccines may contribute to persisting and serious health complications by leaving spike proteins in circulation for indeterminate amount of time.

What Is High-Definition RNA Transcriptomics?

High-definition RNA transcriptomics is an advanced and highly accurate method for detecting small fragments of RNA from spike proteins in the bloodstream. Traditional tests are not sensitive enough to capture persistent spike proteins, particularly those introduced by mRNA vaccines. This new technology offers a game-changing solution by providing a much clearer and more precise picture of spike protein levels in the body. The process involves:

1. Blood Sample Collection: A small blood sample is drawn from the patient.

2. RNA Extraction: RNA, which carries the genetic information of spike proteins, is carefully extracted from the blood sample.

3. RNA Analysis: Sophisticated sequencing technology detects and quantifies the RNA from spike proteins, providing a precise assessment of their presence.

By utilizing high-definition RNA transcriptomics, Neo7Bioscience offers a method that can effectively detect mRNA vaccine-related spike proteins and differentiate them from those produced by COVID viral infection. This capability is critical for identifying patients with risk due to the long-term adverse health complications related to mRNA vaccine-induced spikes and Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (Long-COVID/PASC).

Development of Precision Peptides to Clear Spike Proteins

Once spike proteins are identified in the body, it is crucial to eliminate them to prevent possible health complications. Neo7Bioscience and the McCullough Foundation are at the forefront of research in precision peptides—targeted molecules specifically engineered to bind to and neutralize spike proteins, facilitating their removal from the body. Currently in the early stages of first-in-man clinical trials, these peptides demonstrate considerable potential in clearing spike proteins left over from COVID infections and mRNA vaccinations.

Precision peptides are not entirely new. They have been safely used in treatments for other severe health conditions, such as cancer, where they target and neutralize harmful proteins. Now, for the first time, these peptides are being tested in human trials specifically for their ability to target and remove spike proteins induced by COVID and mRNA vaccines.

1. Peptide Design: Scientists use computer-based models to design peptides that specifically bind to spike proteins.

2. Safety and Efficacy Testing: These peptides undergo rigorous safety testing, including in silico ADMET evaluations, to ensure they are safe for human use. Their success in other fields, like cancer treatment, demonstrates their potential to address spike protein-related risks.

3. Human Trials: Precision peptides are in the process of entering first-in-man trials to evaluate their effectiveness in clearing spike proteins.

Why This Matters: The Dangers of Persistent mRNA Vaccine-Derived Spike Proteins

For individuals affected by serious risk and lingering health issues, particularly those related to mRNA vaccines, the presence of persistent spike proteins poses a significant threat. These proteins can lead to a variety of health complications, including inflammatory responses and potential long-term damage. The research efforts of Neo7Bioscience and the McCullough Foundation offer a critical path forward by providing precise detection tools and therapeutic interventions to clear these harmful proteins from the body. This could lead to significant improvements in the health of individuals suffering from vaccine-related spike protein complications.

Conclusion: A New Path Forward in Mitigating Vaccine-Induced Health Risks

The development of high-definition RNA transcriptomics and precision peptides represents a breakthrough in detecting and addressing the risks posed by spike proteins, particularly those linked to mRNA vaccines. As more data emerges on the health impacts of these proteins, the collaboration between Neo7Bioscience and the McCullough Foundation is providing much-needed solutions. By accurately detecting and effectively clearing spike proteins, these innovations have the potential to improve health outcomes for patients dealing with post-vaccine complications dramatically.

In future articles, we will continue to explore the clinical implications of these discoveries and how these technologies can revolutionize the treatment of COVID and mRNA vaccine-related health risks.