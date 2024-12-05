John’s Substack
Precision-AI Oncology: A Safer, Scalable Replacement Than mRNA Cancer Vaccines
Signal-Based Medicine | Safer Replacement Than mRNA Cancer Vaccines
1 hr ago
•
Decision Junction
,
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
, and
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
2
John's Substack
Precision-AI Oncology: A Safer, Scalable Replacement Than mRNA Cancer Vaccines
N-of-1 Trials: The Only Hope for Long COVID, Spike Protein Complications, and Vaccine-Injured Patients
Signal-Based Medicine | N-of-1 Trials
Feb 3
•
Decision Junction
,
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
, and
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
53
John's Substack
N-of-1 Trials: The Only Hope for Long COVID, Spike Protein Complications, and Vaccine-Injured Patients
23
January 2025
Redefining Medicine
Signal-Based Medicine: Personalized Peptide Drug Design: Molecular Modeling and Engineering Precision
Jan 13
•
Decision Junction
and
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
10
John's Substack
Redefining Medicine
Grafting Precision in mRNA Technology: Mitigation and Eradication of Risks
Signal-Based Medicine | mRNA Technology
Jan 3
•
Decision Junction
6
John's Substack
Grafting Precision in mRNA Technology: Mitigation and Eradication of Risks
December 2024
Exposing the Calamitous Dangers of mRNA Technology, Vaccines, and Developed Medicines
Signal-Based Medicine Series | mRNA Technology
Dec 5, 2024
•
Decision Junction
and
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
10
John's Substack
Exposing the Calamitous Dangers of mRNA Technology, Vaccines, and Developed Medicines
1
November 2024
The Illusion of Care: A System Designed for Profit, Not Health
Signal-Based Medicine | Personalized HealthCare
Nov 19, 2024
•
Decision Junction
10
John's Substack
The Illusion of Care: A System Designed for Profit, Not Health
Personalized Engineering of Peptides: Intelligent Design for True Health
Signal-Based Medicine | Personalized Peptide Engineering
Nov 14, 2024
•
Decision Junction
and
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
5
John's Substack
Personalized Engineering of Peptides: Intelligent Design for True Health
October 2024
Turbo Cancer: Unveiling the Molecular Consequences of mRNA-Induced Cancer
Signal-Based Medicine | Molecular Chaos into the Human Genome
Oct 30, 2024
•
Decision Junction
16
John's Substack
Turbo Cancer: Unveiling the Molecular Consequences of mRNA-Induced Cancer
Spike X Detect: Decoding Aberrant Signals and Encryption Affecting Human Function and the DNA Exome
Signal-Based Medicine | Spike Protein Series
Oct 23, 2024
•
Decision Junction
,
Steve Kirsch
, and
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
6
John's Substack
Spike X Detect: Decoding Aberrant Signals and Encryption Affecting Human Function and the DNA Exome
Spike X Detect: Pioneering Molecular Surveillance Screening
Speaking the Solution: A Crucial Step Toward Molecular Health
Oct 20, 2024
•
Decision Junction
5
John's Substack
Spike X Detect: Pioneering Molecular Surveillance Screening
1
Chemotherapy: A Toxic Relic Setting Patients Up for Failure!
Signal-Based Medicine | Cancer Series
Oct 14, 2024
•
Decision Junction
and
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
11
John's Substack
Chemotherapy: A Toxic Relic Setting Patients Up for Failure!
1
